BRUMBAUGH,



Arthur Glenn



Arthur Glenn Brumbaugh formerly of Troy, Ohio, died February 26, 2021, while residing in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Art was born in Clayton, Ohio, on April 25, 1931, to



Harvey and Martha (Warner) Brumbaugh. He was a 1949 graduate of Randolph High School where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track, and was later inducted into the Northmont High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. While in high school he met Betty Ann Swartz and the two were married in 1951.



Art began working for Dayton Power and Light shortly after graduating from high school as an apprentice lineman and worked for the next 38 years in various positions. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for six years from 1949 to 1955.



An avid gardener, Art provided family and friends with fruits and vegetables all year round. He was a master of many trades and built the family's first home in Englewood, Ohio. He especially loved woodworking and shared his skills with many including building custom projects for friends, elaborate wooden toys, spice cabinets, jewelry boxes, garden benches, if you had an idea, he could make it. His grandchildren spent many happy hours working alongside Grandpa either in his garden or in his workshop.



Art was preceded in death by his mother and father and his sister June Farley. He was survived by his wife Betty; children Cathy Anderson and Kent Brumbaugh (Cindy); grandchildren Laura Bierck, Carrie Newman (Kira), Samantha Brumbaugh, Brandon Brumbaugh (Stephanie); seven great-grandchildren; and sisters Bonnie (Jim) Walker and Kate (Bill) Kelley. He will be remembered for his generosity with his time and his talents, his sense of humor, his constant humming, his devotion to his friends and family and his apple pie.



The family would love your participation in the celebration of his life by sending cards, memories and flowers for Art that will be read and used as part of a private family celebration. Please send to 1561 Marietta Rd., NE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or by email to nmcaa26@gmail.com. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

