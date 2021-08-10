BRUGGEMAN,



Kevin Patrick



61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021.



Remembered by friends and family as "Boogie," Kevin was the devoted husband of 37 years to his wife, Nancy (Ridge) and beloved father to his daughter, Emma. Kevin was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on



October 4, 1959, to parents Robert and Dottie Bruggeman. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1978 where he earned varsity letters in golf and tennis. Kevin spent 40 years in the auto parts industry and was employed by O'Reilly Auto parts for the last 19 years. Since living in Middletown, Kevin was very involved with John XXIII and Archbishop Fenwick High School. Kevin and Nancy are parishioners of Holy Family Parish. In addition to his wife and daughter, Kevin is survived by his father, Robert Bruggeman of McCormick, South



Carolina, his brother, Kent (Lita) of West Chester, Ohio, nephews Bob and Lucas Bruggeman, and niece Jillian Ridge. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law James (Laurie) Ridge and Michael (Tam) Dowd. He was predeceased by his mother, Dottie, and parents-in-law, C.W. and Carolyn Ridge. His



memory will be cherished by numerous relatives and friends. Visitation for Kevin will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude



Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105; Shriner's Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza 2-West, Dayton, Ohio 45404; or a charity of one's choice. Out of an abundance of caution, unvaccinated individuals attending the visitation or funeral are asked to wear face masks as protection for themselves and others.


