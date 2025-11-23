Bruce Jaffe

Jaffe, Bruce M.



Bruce Morgan Jaffe left this world just as he lived his life: with grace, good humor, and that easygoing steadiness everyone depended on. He passed away in Dayton, Ohio, after a mercifully short battle with cancer. It was the kind of quick exit he probably would have preferred, simply because long, drawn-out goodbyes never fit a man who didn't like unnecessary fuss. In the end, he made peace with the timing. That was Bruce. Accepting, grounded, and somehow already looking out for everyone else.



Bruce was born in Chicago on January 30, 1944, to Bobbye Jane Morgan and David H. Jaffe, and moved to Southern California early enough that he became a lifelong convert. He attended USC.



After USC, Bruce began his career at Price Waterhouse, earning his CPA before joining Bell Industries in 1967. He spent nearly 30 years there, serving as CFO and later President. As retired, he kept right on working-advising businesses, serving on boards, finding ways to be useful.



At 41, Bruce started running, and once he started, he didn't stop. He completed 24 marathons and carried the Olympic torch in 1984. When his knees finally quit, he bought a bicycle and kept going. Later in life he found a 2nd home at Yankee Trace Golf Course spending nearly every day hitting balls, playing a round, or volunteering. The best gig of his life.



Thirty-three years ago, he married Janie, who was the light of his life and his favorite companion for everything. He loved her deeply and showed it constantly. Together, they welcomed their daughter Morgan, who grew up to be not just his daughter but his best friend. He is survived by his five children from his first marriage, Loren (Alice) Jaffe, Kim (Toby) Jansen-Smith, Jonathan (Rechang) Jaffe, Jordana (Eric) McCudden, and Jill Jaffe, and his sister, Marcia. He was the proud grandfather of Alex, Atticus, Avi, Darwin, Evan, Jacob, Knoa, Lena, Oliver, and Zach.



He will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. His family will feel the loss in the familiar rhythms of their days, and his friends will miss the steadiness he carried with him. But he will not be forgotten.



Celebration of Life will be held on December 2, 2025, at Yankee Trace Golf Club 4 PM



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com