Bruce Garber

Garber, Bruce L.



Age 78, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2026. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Lucille Garber and mother and father-in-law, Larence and Marie Bowser. Bruce was dedicated to St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church where he served on the parish council, sang in the choir, and assisted with general maintenance. He was a much loved and appreciated benefactor of the Holy Trinity Monastery where he would help the Fathers in any way he could. Bruce was an electrical engineer with DP&L for 50 years and worked with them as a contractor after retirement. He was a member of the Brookville Jaycees, a Brookville council member, a soccer coach, and a band parent. He was a devoted Papou who was always there for grandchildren's games, concerts or any other activity they were involved in. Bruce was a friend to many and will be remembered for his willingness to do anything for people who needed help. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane Garber; children, Brian (Wendy) Garber and their children, Aaron and Matthew, Father Nektarios/Adam Garber, Andrew (Christine) Garber and their children, Benjamin, Luke, and Elizabeth; brothers, Fred (Jeanene) Garber and Mark (Jennifer) Garber; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 16th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, Kettering. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 17th at the church, followed by internment services in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Trinity Monastery via St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, please write in Memory of Bruce in the check memo. May his Memory be Eternal!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com