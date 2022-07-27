BROWNING, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Browning, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away in his wife's arms and with his family by his bedside on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Bob was born in Leslie County, Kentucky, on October 21, 1934, to Carter and Jane (Begley) Browning. On November 10, 1956, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Ledford. Bob worked at Hamilton Foundry for 32 years then became a self-employed truck driver for 27 years before retiring in 2010. He enjoyed being with his family and his dog Cinnamon. Bob also enjoyed hunting. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Browning; his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Chubby Mays; his grandson, Michael Jeffery Grubbs; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill, Skyler, Harlan and Charlie; and his sisters, Cora, Amanda and Rebecca. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Phil Frye officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

