BROWNING, Ramona



Ramona Browning of New Miami, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born September 17, 1928, in Kinzua, PA. Her childhood was living in Sheffield, PA, and Findley Lake, NY. She graduated from Clymer High School in Clymer, NY. Mona leaves to cherish her memory five children, Kathy Rapier (Dennis), Mary Hancock (Dan), Carolyn Dotson (Lee), Donna Henley and David Henley (Rachelle); her brother, Harold Jenkins (Barb). Also, survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mona liked to crochet, going gambling, reading, hummingbirds and red birds. She also did upholstery for many clients up until her final year. She was a lifetime member of VFW. During World War II, she did volunteer work. Mona was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Ora Jenkins; sister, Lois Sphon; brothers, Gene and Jerry Jenkins. A loving son, Robert Henley. Also preceded in death by husbands, Elmer Henley and Harold Browning. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Inurnment to follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial donations should be made to New Miami Fire Dept. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com