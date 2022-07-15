BROWNING, Leon N.



LEON N. BROWNING, of Springfield, passed away on July 13, 2022, his 81st birthday. He was born in Springfield in 1941, son of the late Leon and Opal (Cron) Browning. Leon retired from the City of Springfield, where he held a variety of maintenance and custodial positions. He was an avid and competitive bowler. Leon enjoyed being around his family and was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds, as well as attending his grandchildren's sporting events, especially softball games. Leon enjoyed playing chair volleyball with his friends at United Senior Services. He loved his Lord and attended Open Bible Church in Springfield. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working in the family business, supervising the delivery of toters at CJ's Refuse Hauling. Leon loved his annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach, where he often celebrated his birthday. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Rebecca "Becky" Sue (Ehling) Browning; daughter, Amy (Chris) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Dawne (Mike) Sheppard; grandchildren, Kailey (Tyler) Berry, Sydney (Raymond) Jones-Foster, Emalee Browning, Samara Jones and Rebecca Browning; special grandchildren, Jacob and Xsavior Sheppard, Brooklyn and Jaylen Jones; two great-grandsons, Calvin Browning and Marcel Foster; two sisters, Mary Palmer and Dorothy Moustache; brother, Joe Browning; sisters-in-law, Melissa, Debbie, Cheri (Eddie) and Beverly; brother-in-law, David, along with many nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his son, Lee Browning in 2003; his sister, Beverly Jones, along with two brothers-in-law, Mike and Frank. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30-10:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Leon's life will begin at 10:30am, Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. A committal service will be held on Monday at 3:00pm in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, where entombment will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



