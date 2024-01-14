Browning, Asa

Browning Jr., Rev. Dr. Asa G.

Rev, Dr. Asa G. Browning Jr., age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, January 19, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment 10 am Monday, January 22, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

