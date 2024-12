Brown (Fails), Willa Nell



84, passed Dec 16, 2024 in Muncie, IN. Willa lived in Dayton, Oh for 78 years, retired from GM and was a long faithful member of both Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and OES. Gravesite service will be held 12 NOON Friday, Dec 20, 2024 at West Memory Gardens Cemetery, Moraine, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com