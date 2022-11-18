BROWN, Rose-Marie



76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Peoples Baptist Church, 2327 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of service which will be at 3:00 pm with Reverend. Kristopher L. Peterson Officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

