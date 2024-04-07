Brown, Ronald Douglas



Ronald D. Brown born August 5, 1947 passed away March 22, 2024 after a lengthy illness. He was the third child of Carl E. and Margaret L. (Parker) Brown. Ronnie was the third child of four children. He attended Beavercreek Schools until 1964 when he joined the U.S. Navy. When he was honorably discharged he soon married Barbara Dooley having two daughters Anna R. and Margaret E. Then he married Lou Ellen Woods where one son Ronald D. Jr. was born then married LaVaughn Hammersley and with that union another son was born Daniel E. Brown. All Ronnies wives passed away prior to his death. His father, mother and sister (Thelma R. Day) all passed away prior to his death. He also left behind two brothers Carl L. and Joy and Kenneth W. and Sharon K. Brown 6 grandchildren, great grandchildren numerous nephews and nieces. Ronnie was a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite Masons he was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Shriners. His hobbies were playing the guitar, chess, hunting, fishing. Ronnie was a quiet man never requiring acknowledgement or seeking recognition. There will be no funeral just a memorial service and a lite luncheon after the ceremony. Ronnie donated his body to Wright State University medical department for scientific research. The memorial service will be held at Way of the Cross Church at 612 Beatrice Dr. Riverside, Ohio 45404 at 12:00 noon on Saturday April 13, 2024. The service will be conducted by Rev. William R. Loudermilk, a lifelong family neighbor and friend.



