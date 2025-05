IN MEMORIAM



In Loving Memory



Ricky Brown, Jr. "Bo"



11/06/79 - 05/18/07



18 years ago



Son



My heart still



aches in sadness,



My silent tears still flow,



For what it meant to lose you



No one will ever know.



Although you can't be



here with me



We're truly not apart



Until the final breath I take,



You'll be living in my heart.



Love & miss you, Son



Mom & Dad



