Brown, Patricia

Patricia "Pat" Brown, age 83, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023, at Riverview Village Nursing Home. Born August 23, 1939, to the late Lester and Frances (Walker) Oda. Pat enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and reading. Pat is survived by her daughters: Beverly (David) Levine, & Robin (Barry) James, son-in-law: Bruce Dickson, brothers: James (Linda) Oda, & Richard (Jo) Oda, grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Bobb, Tyler Bobb, Natalie Schmaltz, Kyle Dyer, & Jessie James, great grandson: Leo, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband: Adrian Brown, and daughter: Deborah Dickson. A Service will take place at 11:00 am, Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322). A Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of her Service. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

