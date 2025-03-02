Brown, Patricia Lynne "Pat"



To honor her beautiful life and the joy she brought to all who knew her, we invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life: Date: March 15, 2025 Time: 2:00-5:00pm Location: Marriott Ballroom, 100 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. Let us gather to share stories, memories, and love as we celebrate the remarkable life of Patricia Lynne Brown. She will forever remain in our hearts and live on through the cherished memories. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to Hand Me Down Dobes, P.O. Box 12325, Columbus, OH 43212-0325 that is close to Pat's heart. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com