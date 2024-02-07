Brown, Moetta Rae



Age 69, of Dayton departed Saturday, January 27, 2024. Born to Andrew and Queen Esther Goldsmith in Dayton, Ohio, on December 26, 1954. Moe, a Loving mother and Amazing wife retired from DP&L as a Design Tech after many years of service with the company. She was a very compassionate and caring individual. Rae cherished her family and loved spending time with them whenever she could. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew & Queen Esther Goldsmith; brother, Edwin Goldsmith; daughter, Marqueta Rashawn Ingram; nephews, Cedric and Brian Bush; special friends, Marcia and Willy. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband of 12 years, Derald Brown; son, Michael Ingram; sisters, Cherlyn James and Alvena Williams; brother, Adrian Goldsmith (Teresa), Gerald Brown - OH, Arthur J Brown - SC, Chris Brown - SC, Jerrad Brown - VA (Brothers-in-law); Tracy Bordeaux - SC (Sister-in-law); grandchildren, Nina Rae Queen Ingram and Noah Andrew Ingram; nieces and nephews, Lacrezia, Christopher, Tavon, Adrian, Robert, Javon, La'Shondra, RaeShonda, Edwin Jr, Raymond (Melissa), Jada, Asha, Londyn, Arianna, Jashawn, Mykel, My'Kee. Extended family Randall Ellis, Sheila Crane, Jesse Johnson. Funeral Services will be held at Thomas Funeral Home at 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45416 on Thursday February 8TH, 2024. Family will receive friends for visitation at 1pm and services will start at 2pm. The Interment Service will be held following the service at West Memory Gardens at 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439. Repast will be held at Living Word of Faith, 2412 West Third St, Dayton, OH 45417, following the Interment Service.



