BROWN, Melvin R. "Mel"



Melvin R. "Mel" Brown passed from this life on July 9, 2023. He was born February 16, 1938 to Hilda (Mahler) Brown and Robert H. Brown in Hamilton, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton.



Mr. Brown graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Miami University. He taught at Harding Junior High School from 1959 to 1962 before moving to Taft High School where he taught from 1962 to 1965. Beginning in 1965, he taught 24 years at Princeton High School in Sharonville. Mr. Brown was a lifelong member of the former St. John United Church of Christ and a member of several civil and professional organizations.



His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He loved being Grandpa to his eight grandchildren and "Great Pop" to his great-grandchildren. He loved his daughters-in-law and son-in-law as though they were his own children. He always tried to live by the Golden Rule  to treat others as he would like to be treated. He believed that happiness is found by making other people happy.



Mel married Ann Hammel on June 6, 1959 and they had three children. He leaves his devoted wife of 64 years and his children, Greg (Jenny Kettman) Brown of Hamilton, Dr. Melanie (Tom) Laytart of Fairfield, and Dr. Jeff (Lisa Eggleston) Brown of Illinois; and grandchildren: Emily (Elijah) Balsbaugh, Abby Brown, Cory Laytart, Kendra Laytart, Charissa (Alex) Ballou, Maddie Brown (fiancé Brady Carlson), Sophie Brown, and Andy Brown; great-granddaughter, Eden Balsbaugh, and great-grandson, Elliott Balsbaugh. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Kenneth F. Brown and Darrell G. Brown.



A visitation will be held at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, from 9-11AM on Thursday, July 13, 2023 followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM with Pastor Orville Roach officiating. The burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Mr. Brown's wishes were that friends or relatives help someone in need and do so anonymously. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral