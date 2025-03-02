Brown, Mary

Brown, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Brown, age 88, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2005. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

