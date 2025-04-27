Brown, Lynette

Brown (Schlein), Lynette Elizabeth "Lyn"



Lynette E. (Lyn) Brown, 76 of Avon Lake, OH peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, April 21, 2025. She was born on December 10, 1948, in Dayton, OH. She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Sinclair Community College, and the University of Dayton. Lyn was a valued engineer for the Materials Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH.



She is survived by her beloved children Paul Brown (Michele), and Catherine Brown; cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Ashley, Courtney, and Garrett; and her dear sister, Barbara Martin (Paul).



She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Schlein (Henderson), her father John ("Jack") Schlein, and her brother Mike Schlein.



Family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm with Family Sharing to begin at 6:00pm. at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012.



For additional details please visit www.buschcares.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com