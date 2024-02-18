BROWN, Louie Dale



LOUIE DALE BROWN, age 95, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on February 15, 2024. She was born in the family home on Roberts Avenue in Springfield on August 29, 1928, the daughter of Herbert T. and Alma M. (Jackson) Kelley. The Kelley family later resided on Berger Avenue during their growing years.



Louie Dale worked at Springfield Leather Products until their closure. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Ginger Horton; son Jack Edward "Eddie" (Leeann) Miller; stepson, Harold Brown; grandchildren, Lauren (Byron) Oesterling, Emily (James) Chakalos and John Michael Miller; great-grandchildren, Elena, Christopher, Dominic, Aaron, Jack, Penelope, along with her special friend, Michael Hock, who she nannied for many years. In addition to her parents, Louie Dale was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Brown; son-in-law, Dr. G. Robert Horton; stepchildren, Roger Brown, Wanda Bradley and Norma Jean King; siblings, Roger D. Kelley, Eldon M. Kelley, Wanda I. Ridder and Shirley M. Cahoon. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, February 19, 2024 from 6-8pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Louie Dale's life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 10:30 and reception to follow. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00am in Ferncliff Cemetery (Meet inside main gate at 9:45) Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





