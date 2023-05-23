Brown, Lisa Michelle

Raum Brown (Raum), Lisa Michelle



Lisa Michelle Raum Brown, age 54 of Burnside, KY passed away on May 14th 2023. She was born in Hamilton, OH. on September 10th, 1968, the daughter of Robert Raum and Barbara Barger. She leaves behind her parents, stepfather Andy Barger, fiancé Greg Young, stepson Kristopher Brown, stepsister Tracy Barger, stepbrother Shane Barger, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She liked dancing, boating, shopping, spending time with her family, fiance' and her two dogs Oreo and Roxie. She enjoyed her time as a Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Brown. Private services were held in Somerset, KY. Arrangements were made by Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset, KY.

