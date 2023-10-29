Brown (Zavakos), Kathryn Z



BROWN, Kathryn Z. (Zavakos), age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Randall Residence of Tipp City. Kay retired from Sheridan Safety Company, was a lifetime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, a member of the Philoptochos Society and for many years sang in the church choir. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1945 and then attended Miami Jacobs.



Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Angelo G. Brown; parents Prokopios & Aristea Zavakos; sister, Anne Forman; and brother, Leo Zavakos. She is survived by her son, George Brown of Tucson, AZ; daughters & sons-in-law, Jeannette Brown of Mason, OH, Andrea & David Casey and Connie & William "Bill" Yorgen all of Butler Twp.; four grandchildren, Christina & Andrew Casey, Peter & Nick Yorgen; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund in Kay's memory. The family expresses special thanks to Kay's caregivers for the exceptional loving care they have provided. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



