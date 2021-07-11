springfield-news-sun logo
BROWN, John E.

John E. Brown, 65, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 6, 1956, in Springfield, the son of Ernest and Anna (Shields) Brown. Mr. Brown attended the Potter's House Church. He enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Reds, the Ohio State Buckeyes and he enjoyed fishing. John had been employed at Yamada North America. Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years; Carla (Clark) Brown, one daughter; Cara

(Tyler) Grigsby, two granddaughters; Cassidy and Alyssa Grigsby, one sister; Diane Robinson, two nieces; Sharon

Robinson and Jenny (Jerry) Vance and one great-nephew;

Jerry Geiger. He was preceded in death by his parents. A

gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the Potters House Church, 2404 Troy Road, Springfield, 45504. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

