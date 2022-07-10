BROWN, John A.



Age 79, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He retired from Delco and was a current co-owner and operator of A. Brown & Sons Nursery. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. John was also a trustee at the Irish Club of Dayton. He was the former president of the International Silver Stick Hockey Tournament and helped run the local Silver Stick Tournaments. He was also an inductee into the Dayton Hockey Hall of Fame. John could be known as the "Coupon King," but besides being thrifty, John was a very generous man who would help anyone. He loved spending time with his family and made every effort to be with them. He was the "Rock" of the family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Charlotte (Herron) Brown, children: Tony (Nickie Meyer) Brown, Mindy (Chuck) Shelley, Dawn (Terry Krupp) Barhorst, Saundra (Roger) Bridgett, Corey (Candy) Brown, David (Chrissy) Brown, Robyn (Carlos) Gallegos, 20 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, siblings: Harry Brown, Sister Barbara Brown, Ken Brown, Mike (Christine) Brown, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Sharon (Dean) Brown, his parents: Anthony and Helen (Stukenborg) Brown, and brother: Vernon Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of the Transfiguration, (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Father Eric Bowman as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 14, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irish Club of Dayton, Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at



