BROWN, Jodie D.



76, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 24, 1946. Jodie was retired from General Motors- Inland Division after 27 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Masonic Lodge #482 F. & A.M. in Farmersville, OH. Preceded in death by his mother, Martha Brown, and several siblings.



Survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Janet Brown; sons, Tino Dominguez (Tamra) and Chris Dominguez (Amber); daughter, Denise Day (Brian); 3 grandchildren, Ryland, Brigitte and Bentley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with Pastor John Seagraves, officiating. The burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, OH. The family will receive friends Monday at 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences can be shared at:



