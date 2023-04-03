Brown, Joan

Brown (Hesselbrock), Joan Lea



Age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday March 28, 2023. She was born on September 17, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Edward V. and Mildred E. (Schrichte) Hesselbrock. She was educated in St. Joseph School graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1948. On August 17, 1957, in St. Joseph Church she married Rogers W. Brown and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2009. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Greg) Chura, Melanie Brown and Tracy (Rick) Hensler; her grandchildren, Jacki (Tim) Beaver, Kristen Chura, Heather (Brett) Smith, Eric (Jen) Hensler and Erin (Xavier Lagaly) Hensler; 3 great-grandchildren expected in 2023; sister Karen (Ed) Larkin; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rogers, sister Audrey (Bob) Alston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Sacred Heart School or Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road Cincinnati, OH 45243, in her memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dawn, Melissa and Leslie, of Doverwood Care Center and Chaplain Tracy, Camille, Sarah and Michelle of Hospice of Southwest Ohio, for their excellent care of Joan. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

