BROWN, Eugenia

Died January 28, 2023. Pat was born on September 20, 1935, to Edward Raymond Bishop and Eugenia Patterson Bishop in Bluefield, West Virginia. She attended Queen's University in Charlotte, NC, and Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH. Pat was an Education Coordinator for middle-grade students at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood, OH. She worked for many years with The American Friends Service Committee's (AFSC) Student Rights and Responsibilities Project in Dayton, OH, doing advocacy work on behalf of students. She was one of many activists who worked hard to ensure that the desegregation of Dayton Public Schools was peaceful and that the rights of students were always protected. She was a Program Director for The Ohio Center for Student Advocacy and Staff Associate for The Citizens Council for Ohio Schools for which she mentored and lobbied on behalf of youth. Pat served as a founder and member of, "Partners in Success," a leadership, development, and mentoring program for Inner West youth based at Wesley Center. Pat "adopted," many of her former proteges over the years. Pat is preceded in death by her ex-husband Richard L. Brown. She is survived by her sister, Elyn ("Betty") E. Edmiston of Hockessin, DE, and her three children, Leslie Brown Kessler (Benjamin) of Chicago, IL, Lisa L. Brown (Patricia Albison), of West Gardiner, ME, and Christopher B. Brown, of Dayton, OH, as well as beloved goddaughter, Lauren Leavell of Columbus, OH, and many very close friends. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date and will be announced in advance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Wesley Community Center at 3730 Delphos Avenue, Dayton, OH. 45417, The Dayton Foundations Dr. Leo Lucas and Alyce D. Lucas Fund of The African American Community Fund at 1401 South Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH. 45409, Hospice Dayton, Ohio, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420, or a charitable donation of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to



