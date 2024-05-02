Brown, Emma

Brown (Heard), Emma M.



Emma M. Brown, 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024. She was born July 10, 1941 in Calhoun, Georgia the daughter of Robert E. and Hazel M. (Wilkey) Heard. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, John C. Brown; sons, Robert L. (Cara) Neal and Omari Bell-Moore; a stepson, Eric (Greta) Moore; daughter, Breia Bell-Moore; sister, Mary Ann (Joseph L.) Payne Sr., ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, including special friend, Sandy Blackman. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Heard, Nathan Heard and Paul Heard; sister, Mary Alice "Seedy" Carpenter; son, Kenneth E. Neal and stepdaughter, Ren'e Hajja Al-Moore. Visitation is Friday, May 3, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



