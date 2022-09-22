BROWN, Emma Player



Emma Player Brown was born August 21, 1964, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, to Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph A. and Emily W. Brown. Out of 3 daughters, she was the middle beaming with laughter and joy. Raised in Jefferson Township she was baptized and attended Dixon United Methodist Church through her childhood into her early adult years. She was extremely active in church being a Choir member, Youth leader and advocate for UMCR as well as participating in numerous plays, events and being of service. She attended Jefferson Township Schools where she excelled in maintaining on the Honor Roll into graduation. Very active in school, she participated all 4 years in Marching, Concert Band, French Club, BG Sisters, She was an Archonette and helped all she could. She was in the Debutante Ball 1982 also graduating high school with scholarship ready. She was an avid reader and swimmer allowing her to be a City of Dayton Lifeguard for 4 years. She really enjoyed family time with puzzles and board/card games of all kinds. Laughter and fun was her main enjoyment. In August 1982 she started and attended The Ohio State University where she excelled and thrived. Her life changed for the better once she crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha November 16, 1985. She graduated June 1986 with a Bachelors in Communication. She started working with Nationwide Insurance Columbus division, had Raynarde in 88' and continued working leaving 20 years of excellence before relocating back to Dayton where she immediately started employment with UMR and maintained a 20 year employment record there as well. After relocating back to Dayton she then joined Dominion Ministries International pastored by Pastor Bruce and Mashonda Moxley and has actively been a member for more than 20 years. She preached her first initial message April 2006 and was ordained in a ceremony October 11, 2015, without ever stopping to spread encouragement, joy and Jesus' love to every creature. She will continually and forever be missed… Leaving behind to grieve, her Son: Raynarde Adrain Brown (34); Sister: Rene Adrainne Brown Revee (51); Niece: Rudi Adrainne Revere (25); Nephew: Malcolm A. Revere Jr. (27); as well as a host of cousins, family, close friends, church family, colleagues, work friends, as well as many AKA Sands worldwide. Thank you for showing love in deed and word and making this world that much brighter for having had you in it. She is greeted by her father, mother and sister in heaven. Well done good and faithful servant… Emma Player Brown. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Dominion Ministries International, 6542 N. Union Rd., Clayton, Ohio 45315, with Pastor Bruce Moxley Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

