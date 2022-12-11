springfield-news-sun logo
BROWN, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Donald J.

Age 82, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2022. Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria; brother: James (Sue) Brown; sister: Marie Walker; and nephew: Chad (Samantha) Cummings. Donald was preceded in death by his son, Alan F. Brown in 2017; 6 brothers; brother-in-law: John Cummings; and nephew: Chase Cummings. Donald was a barber for many years and a longtime owner of Mr. B's Hairstyling. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

