Brown, Alton Wade



Alton Wade Brown, age 77, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Hospice Center on April 30, 2024 due to complications from cancer.



Al was born on November 27, 1946 to Albert and Carrie Brown in Russell Springs, Kentucky. After graduating from Fairfield High School (Class of 1964), he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic. In recent years, Al could frequently be found at the Air Force Museum at Wright Patterson AFB admiring some of his handiwork on the C-123 known as "Patches."



Al worked for over 30 years at the U.S. Department of Energy's Mound Plant in Miamisburg, Ohio on the security team and armorer. After retirement from the Mound, he continued to work in security locally including for a branch of the Dayton Public Library.



Alton is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Michelle and son-in-law Claus, son Jason and daughter-in-law Darby, and grandchildren Ethan and Griffin.



Services will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin on Sunday from 1 to 2:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org), an organization Alton felt strongly about.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com