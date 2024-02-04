Brougher, Susan

Brougher (Lemen), Susan E. "Susie"



Susan E. (Lemen) Brougher, 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 24, 2024. She was born on October 8, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Emilie M. (Sollars) Lemen. Susie graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1953. She attended The Ohio State University and then finished her education at Wittenberg University. While at Wittenberg she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and selected as the "Greek Week" Queen. Susie began her teaching career at McGuffey Elementary School in Springfield. During high school, Susie met a young man named Charley Brougher, who saw her in the gym and decided that she was the gal for him. What followed was a fifty-five-year marriage, unmatched in their love and devotion to one another. Susie was a part of five generations of faithful congregants at historic High Street Methodist Church. She was a member of the Springfield Country Club, the Monday Afternoon Club, and the Junior League. Susie had a unique magnetic quality making all those she met an instant friend and fan. Not only was Susie a Wildcat cheerleader, but she also continued to cheer on her family and friends throughout her life. Susie is preceded in death by her husband, Charley Brougher, her parents, Charles and Emilie Lemen, her aunt, Libby Sullivan, and her sisters, Nancy and Peggy. She is survived by her children: Bill (Deanna) Brougher, Springfield, Ohio; Beth (Jane Kullmann) Brougher, London, England; Katy (Chris) Collier, Cincinnati, Ohio; Nancy (Don) Benincasa, Cleveland, Ohio; her grandchildren: Nick Brougher, Jessie (Joe) Parsons, and Sam Brougher; Phil, Charley, Peter, and Libby Collier; DC, Max, Susie and Andy Benincasa, and three great grandchildren, Charlie, George, and Jack Parsons. A memorial service will be held at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield Saturday February 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Cynthia Atwater officiating. Remembrance contributions may be made to Wittenberg University, Office of Advancement, PO Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501 or Historic High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. Susie made everyone feel special with a warm smile, a shared laugh, and a kind word. She will truly be missed. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com