Broomfield, Geraldine

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Broomfield, Geraldine

Geraldine Broomfield, age 83, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She leaves to cherish her precious memory her son, Tyree S. Broomfield III along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

