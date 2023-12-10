Brookshire-Bryant, Deloris

BROOKSHIRE-BRYANT, Deloris

Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 15, 2023, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

