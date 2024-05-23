Brooks, Virginia

Brooks (Bond), Virginia Lou "Ginny"



Virginia (Ginny) Lou Brooks, 85, passed away May 18, 2024 at Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond, Virginia. She was born August 8, 1938 in Haydenville, Ohio, the daughter of John W. and Reva (Vollmer) Bond. She married her teenage sweetheart, Clifford (Gene) Eugene Brooks who preceded her in death on July 4, 2008. They settled in Springfield, New Carlisle and New Marshfield, Ohio. Virginia relocated to Midlothian, Virginia in 2013 to live with her son. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased in death by her sister Judy and brother John. Surviving are her sister Jerry Foster, of Springfield, Ohio; sons Will Brooks, of Carthage, North Carolina, and Douglas Brooks, of Midlothian, Virginia; daughter Gina Ray of Springfield; granddaughters Alicia Thompson, Amy Brooks and Angela Brooks of Springfield; great-granddaughters Lainey, Lexi and Lilly; great-grandson Jaydon.



