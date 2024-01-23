Brooks, Veda R.



Veda R. Brooks, age 94 of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2024. She was born August 13, 1929 in Lee County, VA to the late John J. and Ludema Bowen Ramey. In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Monroe Brooks; her siblings, Mary Scott, Mae (Orville) Wilder, Izetta (James) McConnell, Guy (Ginny) Ramey, Frank (Sally) Ramey, Coy (Maggie) Ramey and Gladys (Morgan) Ray.



She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Veda raised her nephew, James Cowden, as her son, and his six children, Jennifer (Jeremy), Robert (Nicole), Brandon, Levi (Aleesa), Cody and Sara, as her grandchildren.



Veda was a devout Christian and an active member of Friendship Baptist Church of Miamisburg.



A graveside service will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (723 Upper Miamisburg Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org).



