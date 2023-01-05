BROOKS, Robert S. "Bob"



Robert S. "Bob" Brooks, age 86, long time Hamilton resident passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, in his home in Eaton, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1936, in North Tarrytown, New York, the son of the late Frank and Lois (nee Sing) Brooks. He graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1954 then served in the U. S. Army. He was married to Bonnie Kearns Brooks on November 29, 1958, and she preceded him in death on March 24, 2021. He graduated from Anderson College in 1963. Mr. Brooks retired from the Hamilton City Schools in 1988. He was a lifelong athlete and participated in the Senior Olympics. He was an avid pickleball player and served on the Board of the Eaton YMCA. Mr. Brooks was a long-time member of the First Church God (now Bridgewater Church) in Hamilton, Ohio, and for the last ten years was a member of the Eaton First Church of God. He traveled the world on Church Mission Trips over the years. He had a lifelong joy for singing and shared his musical talents in many venues over the years. He is survived by his three children Robin (Scott) Judd, Robert Scott (Koco) Brooks, Jr., and Brett (Kelli) Brooks; eight grandchildren Bailey Judd, Marley Judd, Sam (Melissa) Judd, Paige Brooks, Alec (Rachel) Brooks, Cooper Brooks, Kallen Brooks, and Elli Brooks; and one sister Gail (the late Ken Jackson) Brooks. Mr. Brooks was also preceded in death by his brother Rodger C. Brooks. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Aaron Holman, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Village Project Africa, PO Box 382, Noblesville, Indiana 46061. Online condolences may be made to www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

