Brooks, Patrick



In the waning days of spring, the world lost a kind and compassionate soul. Patrick Bernard Brooks Sr (Spooney G), a beloved family man, abruptly departed this life on May 31st, 2023, at the age of 55. Born in the heart of Alabama, in the humble town of Alexander City, Patrick's journey led him to the city of Dayton, Ohio, where he took his final breath.



A man of many talents, Patrick's intelligence was matched only by his generosity. He was a true jack of all trades, and his family and friends were blessed to have known him. His passing has left a void in their lives that can never be filled, but his legacy of love and compassion will live on in their hearts.



Patrick was a loving father to his children, Breya'nna, Patrick Jr, and Chrystina Brooks, and a grandfather to Bre'Asia Watson, Diontae Dudley, and Ryker Christian. He was a loving cousin, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth & Terrence Brooks, his aunt, Mary Glover, a cousin that was more like his sister, Shelia Gray, a lifelong friend, Phillip Locke and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the devoted husband of Anastasia Brooks, who will forever cherish the memories they shared.



Though we mourn Patrick's passing, we take comfort in the knowledge that he has been reunited with those who have gone before him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Jean Brooks, his brother, Fredrick Brooks, his sister, Angelia Ariori, and his uncles, Eugene & Hezekiah Smith. May they all rest in peace.



A visitation will be held on June 14th at 2:00 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, where family and friends can pay their respects to Patrick's memory. The service will begin at 3:00 pm, a time to celebrate a life well-lived, and bid farewell to a man who touched the hearts of all who knew him.

