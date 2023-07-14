Broderick, John Towers



John Towers Broderick, age 59 of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on July 8, 2023. He was born on September 29, 1963 in Tawas City, Michigan to the late George T. and Mary (Froats) Broderick. John is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Melissa (Elmore) Broderick, son, Jacob Broderick, brothers, George Broderick, Robert (Rebecca) Broderick, Thomas (Debi) Broderick, and Christopher (Jean) Broderick, sisters; Elizabeth (Tom) Bowers and Deborah Broderick, sisters-in-law, Jan Elmore and Jennifer Elmore, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was a man who was larger than life. He lit up a room with his presence and people naturally gravitated to him. He had a great sense of humor, laughed easily, and loved seeing those around him laugh easily too. He was intelligent, hard working, and generous to those he knew as well as those he didn't. He was a man of deep thought and a gifted writer who loved Neil Young's music, and the writings of Loren Eiseley and Mark Twain. He would say that his greatest achievement in life was finding the love of his life and marrying her. He loved and adored his wife and son. And they deeply loved and adored him, too. And always will. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. John will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery following the time of gathering at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation or Glen Helen Association in John's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Funeral Home Information

Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home

322 West Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs, OH

45387

https://www.jacksonlytle.com