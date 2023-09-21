Britton, Lucinda



Lucinda Ann Britton age 66 of Hamilton passed away on Friday September 15, 2023. She was born on November 20, 1956 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (nee Salsman) Souther. Lucinda loved animals, camping, and fishing with family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years, Gary Britton; two children Gary Britton Jr and Crystal Britton; two grandchildren Brody Britton and Bradley Reed; one brother Steve (Cindi) Souther. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Vistation will be on Friday September 22, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral