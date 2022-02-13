Hamburger icon
BRINSLEY, William

BRINSLEY, William C. "Bill"

75, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, in Oakwood Village. Bill was born November 15, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William E. and Margaret (Hannan) Brinsley. He was a veteran of the United States Army and

retired from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He was also a member of the FOP. Survivors include his wife of 52 years,

Barbara (Lee) Brinsley; three sons, Shawn Brinsley, Marc

(Melissa) Brinsley and Jason (Kelsey) Brinsley; five grandchildren, Megan, Madison, James, Jackson and Scarlett; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Stephanie); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Jimmy and Connie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

