Brinkman, Helen

Brinkman (Mackiewicz), Helen B.



Helen Blanche (Mackiewicz) Brinkman, age 99 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024. She was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a graduate of the University of Michigan. She had worked for many years as a Nurse Anesthetist for Anesthesia Association of Dayton. Helen was a founding member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a member of the Englewood Sister City Club. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and golfing. She is survived by her children: Amy Shay, David Brinkman, grandchildren: Rachael Stout, Sarah Rose, Maggie Shay, Katie Shay, great grandchildren: Amanda, Payton, Kaylor, Ashton, Ayla, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband: George Laughter, second husband: John "Jack" Brinkman, parents: Charles and Blanche (Paskiewicz) Mackiewicz, 2 brothers and son: John Richard Brinkman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Inurnment will follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



