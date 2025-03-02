Bringman, Walter



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully February 23, 2025 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marion (Fitzharris) Bringman, and his sisters, Sally Eifert (Mel) and Vicki Wallace (John). He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia (Aufderheide) Bringman, his devoted children, John Bringman (Nina) of Cincinnati, OH and Cynthia Blum (Michael) of Michigan City, IN, beloved and cherished grandchildren Tyler and Katie Bringman and Bailey and Maddy Blum. Loyal friend, dedicated hard working soul, devoted and loving husband, amazing and wonderful father and the best Papop ever. He loved chocolate malts, Tennessee Whiskey, and just being with family and friends.His humor, wisdom, and eternal optimism were gifts to all who knew him. A private service will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home on February 26, 2025 and Walter will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be announced in April and will be posted once it is scheduled. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Dayton. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com.



