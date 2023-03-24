Brill (Rommel), Vivian R.



Age 91 of Fairfield passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born November 22, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Philip and Clytia Rommel (nee Schirfranz). On June 21, 1952, she married Donald Brill. Vivian was a devoted wife and mother and worked as a secretary for U.S. Congressmen Walter Power and Tom Kindness. After retirement, Vivian and Don enjoyed years of RV travel seeing the country. Vivian was preceded in death by husband and soulmate, Donald Brill; sisters Edith (Richard) Fritsche, Verle DeFore, Phyllis (Ferd) Tendam, and brother John (Doris) Rommel. She is survived by children Jodie (Litten) Fuller, Mike (Gwen) Brill, and Jennie Thompson; grandchildren Jason (Misty) Fuller, Nicole (Lance) Boyette, Melissa (Zach) Taft, Lauren Brill, Darci Thompson, Lindsay (Justin) Rickert, Brittany Thompson; 14 great-grandchildren, and one sister Ruth (Don) Hensler. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Avance Funeral Home and Crematory. Mausoleum entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Minister Brian Schrieber officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

