Briede, Dorothy

Briede (Littelmann), Dorothy Ann "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Briede age 97 , just one day shy of 98, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Friday July 25, 2025 at U.C. West Chester Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 1927 the daughter of Charles and Frances (Thorbeck) Littelmann.



On June 19, 1948 in St. Martin Church Cheviot, she married Donald A. Briede and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2008. She was an active charter member of Sacred Heart Church, the Altar Rosary Society, taught CCD, lead the Peace and Justice Committee, started the Arimatheans and in the past and was a member of the League of Women Voters.



Survivors include her seven children, Donald Jr. (Carol), Deborah (Marc) Schurger, Tony (Char), David (Linda), Charles (Jami), James , and Joseph Briede; 18 grandchildren; Numerous great grandchildren: close friend, Karen Bell and special caregiver, Viv Sullivan.



Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Thursday July 31, 2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Thursday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. David Sunberg celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:00am Thursday July 31, 2025 in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Fairfield Food Pantry, 78 Donald Dr. Fairfield, OH 45014. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





