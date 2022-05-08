Bridget, FARMER Bridget FARMER

FARMER, Bridget R.



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



