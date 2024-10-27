Bricker, Charles Edward



Charles Edward Bricker passed away peacefully at his home in Centerville, Ohio on October 9, 2024. Born on October 24, 1938 in Ottawa, KS to Everett and Dorothea Bricker. He was preceded in death by his good friend and beloved wife of 54 years, Victoria, his parents and younger sister Sara Kaye King. Charles is survived by his daughter Michelle and her husband, Raymond West, Jr., along with their children Lucinda, Tobias, Matilda, and Joachim, all of St. Paul, MN. He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn Sue Hoffman of Salina, Kansas and Deborah Marie Bricker Lloyd of Branson, MO.



After graduating from Iola High School and Iola Junior College, Charles attended the University of Kansas and later graduated from Ottawa University with a BS in Chemistry. He then enlisted in the Navy, attending Officer Candidate School and later Submarine Training School. Charles served aboard the USS Sennet (SS 408), participating in Project Unitas, and later the USS Trumpetfish (SS 425) on a classified mission. After his active duty, he returned to Kansas and began working, where he met his future wife, Victoria. Charles later attended law school at UMKC and worked in the Patent Department at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. He passed the Patent Bar, as well as the Kansas and Oklahoma bars. After a move to Springfield, MO, and later Centerville, OH, Charles finished his career working for the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Charles and Victoria traveled the world with Friendship Force. He hadn't fully enjoyed traveling overseas until then, getting to see how others really lived in various countries. Charles loved reading and learning all throughout his life, his woodworking and love will be his legacy to future generations.



The family will be doing an open house, please contact them for more info.



