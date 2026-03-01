Brian Gose

Gose, Brian



The man of many lives has come to rest. Brian had a heart attack recently and died Feb 14th, 2026. He was 53.



Brian had many careers and interests. In high school he loved playing bass in the bands Cigarhead and Sunken Giraffe. He graduated from Beavercreek high school in 1991 and attended University of Cincinnati. He continued his love of the music scene and higher education at Portland State when he moved to Oregon in 1996. Recent years "Spectraphonic" was streaming his own eclectic music on Twitch. Brian's love of cooking landed him in restaurants in Dayton and Portland. He also worked in the tech industry. Brian loved Portland and embraced the term "Keep Portland Weird" He was artistic and enjoyed creating recipes with home grown fruits and veggies that thrived with his green thumb. Most of all he loved his animals. Too many kitties to recall and his king pigeon "Birdle" all gravitated to his love. Brians kind heart will be sorely missed by family and friends.



Brian is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, uncle Chuck Reams and too many friends. He is survived by his mother Judy Lumby (Sam) father Barry Gose (Brenda) sister Angi Bevers (Mike) aunts Iris Reams and Carole Simmons (Steve) uncle Ed Grilliot and a host of cousins and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In memory, please celebrate your uniqueness.



