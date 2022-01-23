BREWER, Richard Ward



Passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022, in Hamilton, Ohio. Dick was born on August 12, 1933, in Butler County, Ohio.



Dick grew up in the country fishing and hunting with his brothers Kenny and Teddy. He attended school in Seven Mile, OH, where he played football and basketball. He always



enjoyed attending the Seven Mile High School reunion after he returned to Hamilton in 2006.



Dick left Butler County in 1957 to go to Las Vegas to pursue a career. He was a pioneer in the gaming industry, he learned all of the games and advanced from a dealer, in the early days, to VP of Casino Operations when he retired. Dick and his family moved to New Jersey when gaming was legalized as he saw this as an exceptional opportunity, and it was! He was



innovative, detail oriented and a whiz with numbers! Dick was instrumental in installing the first non-smoking gaming area in an Atlantic City casino, something that he was very proud of. Dick never knew a stranger, was proud of his success and retired in 1999 after 42 years.



To say that he was a sports enthusiast would be an understatement! Dick loved all sports but especially baseball! Ted Williams was his favorite baseball player and he had shared a story with us recently about going to Detroit on a bus trip with his Dad to see him play ball when he was 10 years old. He said that it was one of the best days of his life. There is no bigger Cincinnati Reds fan! He was thrilled when the Bearcats played in the Cotton Bowl in 2021. Even after moving away from Ohio he remained an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Dick was also passionate about horse racing. He never missed the Kentucky Derby and enjoyed attending races at Saratoga Springs, Santa Anita, and Del Mar over the years. He always looked forward to March Madness and filled out a bracket religiously! When living in Las Vegas, he enjoyed the UNLV Runnin Rebels in their heyday!



Dick was predeceased by his parents, Orville and Lillie Brewer; his brother, Theodore Brewer; his daughter, Belinda Brewer; two grandsons, Bradley Michael Brewer and Matthew James Guay; and his mother-in-law, Sylvia Richey.



Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlene; his children, Douglas Brewer (Dana), Ward Brewer, Cynthia Bunn (Steven), Bradley Brewer, and Heather Brewer; his granddaughters,



Olivia Guay, Hannah Wayman, Amanda Brewer, and Erica Brewer; his grandsons, Ed Smith, John Smith, William Brewer and RD Brewer; his great-grandchildren, Lilah and Charlene Brewer, Wyatt and Willow Bear, Christopher Gage, Melaia Brewer and Isaac Smith. Additionally, Dick is survived by his older brother Kenneth and his wife Iris, their children and their families.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

