BREWER, Pamela Jean



Pamela Jean Brewer, 67, of Springfield, passed away February 27, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 3, 1955 in Xenia, the daughter of Paul R. and Doris L. (Wallen) Calvert. Pam was a retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of Beatty Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed travelling, shopping, and going out to eat with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Robert Christopher "Chris" Brewer; children, Rae J. Forrest (Joe Short), Kristin S. (Charles) Stover, Joshua L. Brewer (Amy Scott), and Ericka D. Brewer (Dara Tith); grandchildren, Kylee Forrest, Mackenzie Forrest, Taylor Waldeck, Jordan Brewer-Errett (Jeff Errett), JC Brewer (Tiffany Kim), Makayla Brewer, Grace Brewer, Hailey Brewer, and Brianna Brewer; great-grandchildren, Mia and Leo Forrest, Gabriel, Raelynn, Laelynn, and Ezra Marshall; sister, Patricia Calvert; best friend of 65 years, Debbie Law-Nartowicz; and her beloved dogs, Lucy and Ethel. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

