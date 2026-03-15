Brenda Hager

Hager (VanKirk), Brenda Jo



Brenda Jo Hager, 82, passed away March 4th, 2026. Born to Ora and Christine VanKirk, who both preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 49 years, Dewey Hager, Jr who passed in 2013. Brenda is survived by her sister Judith (Hippocrates) Psihountas; her son Michael and daughter-in-law Jessica, and her granddaughters Emma, Abby, Madeline, and Jaz; daughter Stephanie (John) Horton, and her grandchildren Michael (Robert) Hager, Matthew Jones, and Christina Allred; step daughter Penny (Dave) Seitz and granddaughters Kristen (Logan) Penrod and Sarah Seitz; and her great grandchildren Kaiden Taylor, Kiera Crockett, Lyla and Addalynn Penrod, and Lilliana Seitz. Brenda grew up in West Milton, OH where, after graduating from the University of Dayton, she taught elementary school for over 30 years, touching the lives of countless children with her love of reading and passion for learning. After retiring from teaching, Brenda lived the next 30 years looking out over Lake Cumberland from her home outside of Nancy, KY where she proudly cheered on her Kentucky Wildcats in basketball and football. She was an avid reader, bird watcher, and gardener with a passion for the outdoors, wildlife, her grandchildren, and her community. She will be greatly missed by her beloved family, her many friends and students, and her Clearwater community.



As per her wishes, no formal services will be held. Donations can be made in her name to Ohio's Hospice or the Nancy Public Library.



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